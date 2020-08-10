Facebook Builds Group Focused On All Its Payment Initiatives

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Facebook is putting all of its payment initiatives under one roof with the creation of a group called Facebook Financial, or F2, headed by David Marcus, who oversees the Facebook-affiliated digital currency Libra, the social media giant confirmed Monday. Facebook Financial will include projects such as Facebook Pay, Whatsapp payments, and Novi, the rebranded name for Facebook's unlaunched digital Libra wallet, Marcus said in a tweet Monday. "Today we're creating a new group to look after all things payments," Marcus said. "No changes @Novi, which I'll continue to lead directly." Facebook has been increasing its efforts around finance for several years....

