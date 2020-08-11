AT&T Accused Of Racial Bias In Station Contract Dispute

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A Black-owned, Indiana-based local television broadcasting company filed a lawsuit against AT&T on Monday, accusing the telecommunications giant of engaging in racial discrimination by refusing to negotiate a retransmission contract with it. Circle City Broadcasting I LLC told an Indiana federal court that AT&T Corp. violated its civil rights by refusing to participate in agreement discussions for content retransmission from two local stations it owned, even though AT&T entered into such agreements when the two stations were owned by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. "[T]he content offered through the stations is the same or better under Circle City's ownership as it was under...

