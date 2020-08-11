Lloyds Must Pay For Property Manager's COVID-19 Loan Fight

Law360, London (August 11, 2020, 5:20 PM BST) -- A Lloyds Bank business customer can recover the legal costs he accrued while fighting the lender's decision to freeze his account amid concerns over his eligibility for a government-backed loan scheme launched due to COVID-19, a London judge ruled Tuesday. Judge William Trower ordered Lloyds Bank to pay Hamid Kamyab the £5,500 he spent on taking the bank to the High Court. The action, which sought a mandatory injunction forcing the bank to release £25,000 from his business account, was later abandoned after the bank complied with the request. The judge said that the bank had been on "sufficient notice" that...

