Linklaters, Goodwin Steer Bayer's $425M Women's Health Bet

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Bayer, led by Linklaters, said Tuesday it will pay $425 million upfront and up to $875 million total to acquire Goodwin Procter-guided KaNDy Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on women's health. New Jersey-based Bayer said the acquisition would help bolster its pipeline in its women's health unit. KaNDy Therapeutics Ltd. is a U.K.-based biotech company whose lead product candidate could help treat hot flashes associated with menopause. The product candidate, dubbed NT-814, recently finished Phase IIb clinical trials and is expected to enter Phase III trials next year, the announcement said. KaNDy was founded in 2017 as a spin-off from...

