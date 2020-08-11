Atomwise Raises $123M For Drug Discovery Platform

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Atomwise Inc. said Tuesday it raised $123 million in a funding round co-led by B Capital Group and Sanabil Investments that the drug discovery company will use to expand its platform and deepen its corporate partnerships. California-headquartered Atomwise said that with the latest Series B funding, it has raised nearly $175 million to date. It said it will use the funds to scale its artificial intelligence-powered drug discovery platform as well expand its work with corporate partners. Atomwise claims to have conducted the largest screening of molecules in human history — currently clocking in at more than 16 billion — via...

