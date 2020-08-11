Calif. Appellate Ruling May Trigger More Citizen Tax Initiatives

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- In City and County of San Francisco v. All Persons Interested in the Matter of Proposition C,[1] the First Appellate District of the California Court of Appeal upheld Proposition C — a voter initiative that created a new local business tax in San Francisco. The court upheld the initiative that was enacted by a simple majority of electors. This ruling answers a question that has been heavily debated since the California Supreme Court's decision in California Cannabis Coalition v. City of Upland.[2] That is, do special taxes proposed by voter initiative require a supermajority of voters to pass? This decision expressly...

