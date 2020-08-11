Colombia Can't Get Jurisdiction Up First In $83M Mining Claim

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Colombia has lost its bid to try to quickly nix on jurisdictional grounds an $82.6 million claim asserted by a Canadian precious metals company over a mining ban, after an international tribunal concluded that Bogotá hadn't backed up its argument the company is owned by non-Canadians. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal on Aug. 3 rejected the country's bid to bifurcate the proceeding so that jurisdictional issues could be separated from the merits and decided as an initial matter. The arbitration, filed by Red Eagle Exploration Ltd. in 2018, centers on a decision by Colombian environmental authorities to...

