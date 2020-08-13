Thurgood Marshall's Path To Bench Would Be A Rarity Today

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 12:02 AM EDT) -- No sitting federal appeals court judge spent the majority of their pre-judicial career working for a nonprofit civil rights organization the way Thurgood Marshall did, according to a report out Thursday that concludes the current federal appellate bench lacks professional diversity. Nearly two-thirds of federal appeals court judges spent the majority of their careers in private practice before joining the judiciary, with many representing corporations on the defense side, according to the report by progressive judicial advocacy group Center for American Progress. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1597266631185'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='350px';vizElement.style.height='447px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement); Further,...

