Fed Workers' Union Slams Limiting Asylum Over Health Fears

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A federal immigration workers' union slammed the Trump administration's proposed rule for limiting asylum during public health emergencies, saying that the policy would prevent immigrants who have legitimate fears of persecution from obtaining shelter in the U.S. In a Monday letter addressed to the administration, the National Citizenship and Immigration Services Council 119 said that the policy proposed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice in July would unlawfully restrict border entry by requiring federal immigration officers to turn away asylum-seekers based on the health conditions in their home countries without giving them a chance to present their...

