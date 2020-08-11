Apple Gets Uniloc Data Communication IP Wiped Out At PTAB

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated all 20 claims in a Uniloc data transfer patent challenged by Apple Inc., finding that Uniloc was unable to counter the iPhone maker's arguments that the claims are obvious in light of existing technology. Monday's decision rejected Uniloc 2017 LLC's proposed construction of a key element of the patent, saying it was unsupported by the claim language or any additional evidence. With only attorney arguments from Uniloc to support its construction, the board said it credited the testimony of Apple's expert, Henry Houh, who argued that Uniloc's proposed construction was inconsistent with the...

