Dual Set Of Claims Dooms CareFirst Data Breach Appeal

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit tossed an appeal from a CareFirst, Inc. policyholders' proposed class action over a 2014 data breach Tuesday, holding that it has no jurisdiction over the class representatives' claims as they are still pending in the district court. A three-judge panel said that the lower court failed to explain why it left two of the customers' claims ongoing while dismissing others, and that it does not have the authority to rule when the policyholders still have ongoing claims in the same class action regarding the same data hack event in the federal court. "Whether the district court finally resolved...

