Hertz Says It Will Need DIP Loan To Make Lease Payments

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt car rental agency Hertz Global Holdings Inc. told federal regulators it is seeking debtor-in-possession financing as it faces a Sept. 30 deadline to resume lease payments on its European vehicle fleet. In its quarterly U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday, Hertz said unless it can extend a waiver on its European lease payments, emerge from Chapter 11 and see a significant uptick in business, it will need to take out a DIP loan or run out of operating cash by the end of the year. Hertz sought Chapter 11 protection on May 22, citing a huge downturn in business...

