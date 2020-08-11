DC Circ. Backs Atty Fee Cap In Civil Rights Row

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit rejected the efforts of attorneys representing hundreds of parents in a civil rights case to collect over $5 million in fees from Washington, D.C., and ruled that a congressional cap that strictly limited the amount they could collect in those cases was perfectly valid. Tuesday's opinion, authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas, found that an appropriations rider Congress passed in 2009 did not violate the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment nor was it an illegal intervention into the court's power to award fees. The rider expressly forbade Washington from paying more than $4,000 in attorney fees...

