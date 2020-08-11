Mass. Cannabis Facility Workers Vote To Unionize With UFCW

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Workers at an agricultural facility for Cultivate Holdings LLC in Massachusetts, which supplies dispensaries in the greater Boston area, voted to unionize Tuesday with a local affiliate of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union. Local 1445 said workers at the Leicester, Massachusetts, cultivation facility, which employs dozens of people, won their election by an "overwhelming majority," motivated to improve their working conditions through collective bargaining. Cultivate employee Craig Chaplin said in a statement that Tuesday's vote was a victory for all cannabis workers. "We've set a precedent by working collectively that enables us not only to survive but to thrive,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS