Tesla Wants Ex-Worker Sanctioned For Tweeting Inside Info

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Tesla on Monday urged a Nevada federal court to sanction a former employee accused of stealing and leaking confidential information, claiming in an emergency motion that he has now shared his case file containing thousands of confidential documents on Twitter and posted "rambling YouTube videos mocking his own lawyers." The employee, Martin Tripp, a former process technician at the electric-car maker's Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, meanwhile, has parted ways with his counsel and plans to represent himself, according to another motion lodged Tuesday. Tesla's "saboteur" suit accuses Tripp of stealing confidential Tesla data, manipulating it, then giving it to a reporter to spur misleading...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS