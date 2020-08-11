11th Circ. Reverses Judge, Tells Money Launderer To Pay Up

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday reversed a district court ruling that had allowed a convicted money launderer to escape the government's $20.8 million forfeiture bid and instructed the lower court to begin a fact-finding and constitutional analysis. The three-judge panel held that federal prosecutors were right that U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. should have ordered a forfeiture judgment against Nidal Ahmed Waked Hatum, who pled guilty to laundering money through his businesses in Panama and Miami. However, in a published opinion, the appeals court didn't determine how much the forfeiture order should be but left it up to the district...

