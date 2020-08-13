McDermott Nabs Pair Of IP Pros From Polsinelli

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has beefed up its Boston presence by adding a pair of former Polsinelli PC attorneys in an effort to boost its intellectual property expertise in the health and life sciences arenas. Michael Siekman and Jenny Chen have joined McDermott as partners, the firm announced Tuesday, bringing with them a wide breadth of IP knowledge. "The life sciences are just booming in the Boston area, and McDermott Will & Emery has such a focus on the life sciences space and such a strength in that area," Siekman told Law360 on Thursday. "And it seemed like the best...

