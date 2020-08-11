Insurer Off The Hook For $1.7M Faulty Oil Well Design Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled that Kinsale Insurance Co. has no duty to cover a $1.7 million suit against an oil consultant for designing and constructing a faulty oil well, saying an exclusion in its policy bars coverage for property damage arising from its operations. U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker said the oil well designed by ETOPSI Oil & Gas LLC is considered to have damaged property owned by McBride Operating LLC, but the allegations made by McBride make it clear that the design and installation of the well, all done to ETOPSI's specifications, are considered part of ETOPSI's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS