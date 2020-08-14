3 Ways Life Sciences Cos. Can Protect Trade Secrets

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- While companies face serious external threats to their intellectual property, like countries vying for a competitive edge and third-party suppliers, internal threats remain among the most significant risks for the life sciences industry, Eli Lilly's assistant general patent counsel said during a panel discussion Thursday. "The malicious insider is still our No. 1 threat within our industry," Eli Lilly and Co.'s Andrea Castetter told Fenwick & West LLP lawyers as part of a virtual webinar on trade secrets issues the life sciences industry is facing. Because anything from a lab notebook to details about a project from a previous job can...

