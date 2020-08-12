Mayer Brown Nabs Bracewell Atty To Lead Upstream Group

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP has hired a Bracewell LLP partner experienced in upstream oil and gas mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions to lead the firm's U.S. upstream oil and gas group in Houston. Carl von Merz is joining Mayer Brown as partner after a three-year stint at Bracewell, the firm announced Tuesday. His practice focuses on acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and private equity investments in the upstream energy industry. He also advises private equity funds and management teams on forming partnerships and other joint ventures for investment. Von Merz told Law360 in an interview Wednesday that he is excited to...

