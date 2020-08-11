Centric Creditors Want To Weigh In On Ch. 11 Brand Sale

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Centric Brands' unsecured creditors have asked a New York bankruptcy judge to reject the licensing company's Chapter 11 proposal to sell off its SWIMS brand unless they are given a chance to meaningfully participate in the bidding process. In a motion filed Monday, the unsecured creditors committee said the proposal gives "lip service" to committee participation, but Centric is only required to consult with it's debtor-in-possession lender on the offers and that credit bids based on liens the committee is still investigating will be taken. "Given the committee's statutory mandate to protect the interests of creditors, the committee must be able...

