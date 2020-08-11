Insurer Says It Needn't Cover Defective Cookie Machine Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Hallmark Specialty Insurance Co. sued Kamflex Conveyor Corp. in California federal court Tuesday, seeking a declaration that it does not need to defend the company in an underlying suit over a defective cookie packaging machine. Hallmark argued that it has no duty to defend or indemnify the conveyor manufacturer because the underlying suit doesn't concern any "property damage" arising from an accidental "occurrence" during the company's policy period. The insurer claimed that its commercial general liability policy specifically excludes coverage for exemplary and punitive damages and "impaired property," which is exactly what was sought and alleged against Kamflex in the underlying action....

