Ex-Prosecutor Can't Tie Retaliation Claim To 14th Amendment

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit ruled that the Fourteenth Amendment doesn't cover retaliation claims, in a suit brought by a former county prosecutor who alleges she was fired for reporting a male colleague's attack. In a published decision Tuesday, the panel refused to revive retaliation claims that Colette Wilcox leveled against Phillip Steele and Nathan Lyons, the latter in his capacity as the former Commonwealth's Attorney for Carroll County, Virginia. Lyons had fired Wilcox in 2016, shortly after she told him that Steele, one of her fellow prosecutors, hit her in a meeting and made derogatory comments toward women. Pointedly, the panel ruled...

