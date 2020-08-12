Investors Must Pay Authentix's Legal Fees, Chancery Says

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Authentix can require former shareholders to pay its legal fees after the trade security firm largely prevailed in a dispute over the enforceability of its shareholder agreements, the Delaware Chancery Court has found. The "loser-pays" provision is enforceable against a group of former shareholders including Manti Holdings LLC, Malone Mitchell and Winn Interests Ltd., Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said Tuesday. The parties agreed that the stockholders' agreement contains a fee-shifting provision and that Authentix is the prevailing party in the litigation, the opinion noted. But the former stockholders challenged Authentix's right to enforce the agreement. "The petitioners do not contest that...

