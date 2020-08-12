'Mother Clucker' Of A Trademark Suit Filed By Mo. Chicken Co.

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Missouri company operating two hot-chicken restaurants has sued a Denver food delivery outlet in Oklahoma federal court, accusing it of infringing its "Mother Cluckers" trademark and causing customer complaints. Hot N' Sweet Concepts LLC, whose headquarters is in Lee's Summit, Missouri, sells chicken and other food under the name Mother Clucker at locations in Kansas City, Missouri, and Oklahoma City. The company says in the lawsuit filed on Monday it is the rightful owner to the federal trademark Mother Cluckers. Nextbite Brands LLC is infringing the trademark by selling a similar product under the name Mother Clucker in Denver through a...

