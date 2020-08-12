Proxy Advisers Back $30B Aon, Willis Towers Watson Merger

Law360, London (August 12, 2020, 5:19 PM BST) -- Investors have been urged by proxy advisers to vote in favor of a $30 billion merger between insurance broking giants Aon and Willis Towers Watson, as shareholders prepare to meet this month to discuss the deal. Aon said on Tuesday that two companies it has commissioned to draft independent reports — Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis — had recommended that shareholders should approve the deal. The merger, announced in March, will bring together the world's second- and third-biggest brokers by revenue and create a company worth $80 billion. The combined business could become the biggest broker in the world, overtaking Marsh, which last...

