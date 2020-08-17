Privinvest Loses Stay Bid In $2B Mozambique Fraud Suit

Law360, London (August 17, 2020, 8:50 PM BST) -- An Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilder cannot pause proceedings brought against it by Mozambique over the company's role in an alleged $2 billion fraud scheme involving loans arranged by Credit Suisse, a London judge has ruled. Judge David Waksman dismissed an application by Privinvest Shipbuilding SAL (Holding) and several connected entities to stay the country's case against them, with Mozambique to be reimbursed £630,000 ($825,000) in costs, according to a newly public order. Lawyers for Mozambique's government have asked the High Court to force Privinvest, two Credit Suisse subsidiaries and three former bankers to repay hundreds of millions of dollars in government debt and...

