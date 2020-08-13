HSBC Told To Search Chat Records In Forex Suit

Law360, London (August 13, 2020, 6:29 PM BST) -- A London judge has ordered HSBC to manually trawl through traders' messages dating back to 2005 to determine whether the lender is responsible for allegedly damaging a currency company's business by front-running trades. Judge Sara Cockerill told HSBC Bank PLC, HSBC Private Bank (U.K.) Ltd. and HSBC Bank USA NA on Monday to conduct sweeping searches of communications between its units as part of a High Court suit brought by ECU Group PLC — which claims to have been ripped off by traders front-running its foreign exchange orders. ECU argued that HSBC should be ordered to manually review the Bloomberg terminal...

