Metal Cargo Fraud Suit Belongs In Nigeria, UK Judge Rules

Law360, London (August 12, 2020, 4:05 PM BST) -- A judge ruled on Wednesday that a case accusing the owner of a mining business of fraudulently switching good quality metals midway through a purchase does not belong in England and should be heard in Nigeria instead. Judge Nigel Teare has stayed a High Court damages claim brought by metals financier Traxys Europe SA against Sodexmines Nigeria Ltd. and its owner Basem El Ali, after ruling in favor of Ali that it was not appropriate for the English courts to determine the dispute. Traxys alleges that Ali dishonestly ordered that the cassiterite be replaced with an "almost worthless" product and fraudulently...

