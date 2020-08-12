Thai Investment Firm Must Post £500K To Continue Fraud Row

Law360, London (August 12, 2020, 2:35 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday ordered a Thai investment company to deposit £500,000 ($652,000) to continue its £5.8 million fraud lawsuit against one of its shareholders and his family, saying the company has not shed light on its finances. Christopher Hancock QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, granted an application by Surinder Manchanda forcing Apollo Ventures Co. Ltd. to post security for costs. The judge said that he was left with the "impression" Apollo would be unable to pay the legal bills of Manchanda and his family should the company's bribery and fraud claims fail. Apollo has not...

