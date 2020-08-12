3 Firms Steer Liberty Global's $7.4B Deal For Swiss Cable Co.

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 12:47 PM EDT) -- Liberty Global will take over Sunrise Communications in a deal valuing the Swiss telecommunications provider at 6.8 billion Swiss francs ($7.4 billion), the companies said Wednesday, in a transaction that was steered by three law firms and comes less than a year Sunrise's push to buy a Swiss unit of Liberty Global fell apart. The latest agreement stands to create one of the largest telecommunications services providers in Switzerland, according to a statement. Together, the companies boast a total of 3.17 Swiss francs in revenue, 2.1 million mobile subscribers, 1.2 million broadband subscribers and 1.3 million television subscribers, or a market...

