Instagram 'Reels' Facing Trademark Suit From Reelz Network

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 12:57 PM EDT) -- The company that owns the Reelz cable network is accusing Facebook Inc.'s Instagram of trademark infringement over the name of its new "Reels" feature that's designed to compete with TikTok. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Minnesota federal court, Hubbard Media Group LLC says the name of the new Instagram feature — which launched last week amid President Donald Trump's threats to ban TikTok from the U.S. — is already confusing consumers. "Unless stopped, Facebook's and Instagram's pervasive use of 'Reels' will completely swamp the distinctive brand identity that plaintiffs have built up for their own, pre-existing 'Reelz' media services," Hubbard...

