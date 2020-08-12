Pandemic-Crushed Oil Prices Drive Offshore Driller To Ch. 11

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Bankruptcy newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT) -- Oil drilling company Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. said Wednesday it hit Chapter 11 in New York with plans to continue operations as it restructures debt that ballooned to more than $100 million in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The company and 28 of its subsidiaries resorted to filing for bankruptcy Tuesday after restructuring talks with its creditors broke down, Hermitage said. Hermitage blamed a "prolonged slump" in global oil prices that was exacerbated by the public health crisis."While the company would have preferred to complete its financial restructuring out of court, it was unable to reach a consensual agreement with its lenders, which made filing Chapter 11 necessary to provide a single forum for all continuing conversations with its lenders," according to the company's statement.Hermitage said it intends to provide uninterrupted customer service and honor all current and future charter party agreements throughout the Chapter 11 process.The Chapter 11 petition cites assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million each. Its creditors include lenders Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and DNB Bank ASA , each of which has a $66 million claim secured by vessels, according to the petition.Incorporated in the Marshall Islands in 2013, Hermitage's fleet includes modern harsh environment platform supply vessels, crew boats and anchor handling vessels, according to the company's website. The company went public in 2014 on the New York Stock Exchange.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.