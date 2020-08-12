BGI Genomics Can Develop DNA Tech During Patent Appeal

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Chinese genetics company BGI Genomics can continue developing its DNA sequencing products as it appeals the scope of a preliminary injunction that gave Illumina total control of the U.S. market for the technology, a California federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Tuesday granted Shenzhen-based BGI's motion to pause parts of the injunction issued in June as the Federal Circuit considers whether the order improperly threatened to restrict other activities that didn't infringe Illumina's patents. Notably, BGI is not challenging the preliminary infringement findings. "Although I found that Illumina had demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits in my order,...

