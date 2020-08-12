CIT Orders Commerce To Rethink Indonesian Biodiesel Duties

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to reconsider its countervailing duties on Indonesian biodiesel, questioning whether a 1994 Indonesian export tariff scheme gave an unfair advantage to the country's producers. CIT Judge Richard K. Eaton said Tuesday that while the Indonesian biodiesel producers were illegally subsidized by a Biodiesel Subsidy Fund and 2015 export levy on crude palm oil, the U.S. Department of Commerce wrongly determined that the 1994 tariff subsidized Indonesian biodiesel producers and exporters by increasing the supply and lowering prices of crude palm oil in Indonesia. Based on the data in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS