Former EPA Leaders Call For An Agency 'Reset' In 2021

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency needs a "reset" to focus on climate change, environmental justice and politics-free scientific analysis, a bipartisan group of former EPA leaders said Wednesday. As the agency nears its 50th anniversary at the end of this year, the six former administrators said the EPA needs to look ahead to solve environmental issues that are different from those that existed when it was first established. At the top of the list of new priorities: climate change, which the past leaders said is impacting air quality, infectious diseases, and water quantity and quality, and is intensifying events like floods,...

