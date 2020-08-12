Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Former EPA Leaders Call For An Agency 'Reset' In 2021

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency needs a "reset" to focus on climate change, environmental justice and politics-free scientific analysis, a bipartisan group of former EPA leaders said Wednesday.

As the agency nears its 50th anniversary at the end of this year, the six former administrators said the EPA needs to look ahead to solve environmental issues that are different from those that existed when it was first established. At the top of the list of new priorities: climate change, which the past leaders said is impacting air quality, infectious diseases, and water quantity and quality, and is intensifying events like floods,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!