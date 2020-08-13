Gold Miner Seeks Arbitration In Papua New Guinea Dispute

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- An Australian gold miner has made good on a threat to initiate bilateral investment treaty-based arbitration against Papua New Guinea after the southwestern Pacific country canceled the company's mining lease in its Porgera gold mine. Barrick (PD) Australia Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of Canada-based Barrick Gold Corp., lodged a claim Tuesday at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, invoking the Papua New Guinea-Australia bilateral investment treaty of 1990 and alleging that the country failed to extend the Porgera special mining lease in violation of the terms of the treaty. According to the case details, ICSID's secretary-general on Tuesday registered...

