Ex-Texas Lt. Gov. Dewhurst Sued Over $6.45M Loan Default

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Houston lender is demanding former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst repay more than $6 million for a loan given to his energy investment company in 2018 that it has since defaulted on, according to a petition filed Tuesday in state court. Minion Trail Ltd. said in the petition filed in Harris County District Court that Dewhurst owes $6.45 million in outstanding principal and interest on a loan given to his company Falcon Seaboard Diversified Inc. in August 2018. Falcon Seaboard allegedly defaulted on March 31, Minion Trail said, and as the guaranty of the loan, Dewhurst is responsible for paying it back, according...

