J&J, Bayer, Teva Sued Over Eye Damage From Cyst Meds

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Units of Johnson & Johnson, Bayer and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. were sued Wednesday in New Jersey federal court by women alleging they had taken a bladder cyst medication sold by the companies and wound up with impaired vision as a result. In separate complaints, Clara Johns and Shirley Ruth Levy say they were diagnosed with interstitial cystitis, a condition causing bladder pain, and were prescribed Elmiron, or pentosan polysulfate sodium, which they took for years. As a result, they suffer from blurred and distorted vision, retinal damage, toxic maculopathy and other visual ailments, which the companies had known about but...

