SmileDirectClub Points To Ga. Dental Board Win In Ala. Appeal

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- SmileDirectClub has told the Eleventh Circuit that a recent decision in the same court involving a case against members of Georgia's dental board supports its contention that members of Alabama's board are not immune from SmileDirectClub's antitrust claims targeting restrictions on teledentistry. SmileDirectClub filed a notice of supplemental authority with the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday in its case challenging Alabama dental board rules that require a dentist to be on site when dental imaging procedures are performed — rules the teeth alignment company says are meant to shut it out of the state. The notice pointed to a decision from a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS