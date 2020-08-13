Kilpatrick Lures Texas Patent Pro From Vinson & Elkins

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP has added a former Vinson & Elkins LLP partner with more than 30 years' experience in Texas intellectual property litigation to its IP department's mechanical and medical device team in Houston. Steve Borgman is joining Kilpatrick as partner and the firm's first Lone Star State patent lawyer after spending 34 years at V&E advising clients on federal and state court patent prosecution, trademark and copyright matters, and trade secrets, Kilpatrick announced Wednesday in a news release. Borgman also advised companies on intellectual property issues and conducted due diligence in several multimillion-dollar mergers and acquisitions, according to...

