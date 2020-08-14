Visa Application Shortage Prompts 2nd H-1B Lottery

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 10:14 AM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recently ran a second lottery of H-1B specialty occupation visa requests after the agency did not receive enough applications for individuals selected in the first round, the agency said Friday. A USCIS spokesperson told Law360 that the agency completed a second round of selections on Aug. 11 after concluding "that additional registrations needed to be selected to reach the numerical allocations." USCIS did not have data available Friday on how many petitions the agency received and how many registrations were selected in the second lottery. The agency had implemented a new system this year requiring employers...

