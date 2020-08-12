Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nestle Hit With IP Suit Over Doc's Swallowing Test

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A California doctor has hit Nestle with a copyright and trademark lawsuit accusing the food and drink giant of wrongly using his questionnaire meant to diagnose swallowing difficulty to market two products aimed at customers with swallowing disorders.

Otolaryngologist Peter Belafsky claims that Nestle infringed on his registered EAT-10 trademark and his copyrighted instrument meant to diagnose and keep track of dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing.

The defendant companies — including Societe des Produits Nestle SA, Nestle Nutrition R&D Centers Inc. and Nestle HealthCare Nutrition Inc. — used his intellectual property to sell certain products that he generally doesn't recommend to patients,...

