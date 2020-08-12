Nestle Hit With IP Suit Over Doc's Swallowing Test

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A California doctor has hit Nestle with a copyright and trademark lawsuit accusing the food and drink giant of wrongly using his questionnaire meant to diagnose swallowing difficulty to market two products aimed at customers with swallowing disorders. Otolaryngologist Peter Belafsky claims that Nestle infringed on his registered EAT-10 trademark and his copyrighted instrument meant to diagnose and keep track of dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing. The defendant companies — including Societe des Produits Nestle SA, Nestle Nutrition R&D Centers Inc. and Nestle HealthCare Nutrition Inc. — used his intellectual property to sell certain products that he generally doesn't recommend to patients,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS