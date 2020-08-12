4th Circ. Says Interactive Brokers Must Pay $1M Arb. Award

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday reversed a Virginia federal court's ruling that freed Interactive Brokers from paying a modified $1 million arbitration award to three investors who suffered significant losses during a period of market volatility in 2015. In a split published opinion, the majority rejected Interactive Brokers' argument that the arbitrators wrongly predicated the award to investors Rohit and Preya Saroop and George Sofis on a private cause of action under a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority rule. The majority said the arbitrators simply didn't describe the predicate of liability. It all started in 2012, when the Saroops and Sofis opened...

