5th Circ. Copyright Case Is Cautionary Tale For Big Data Cos.

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- In July, a government-appointed panel in India recommended that the country establish a repository in which companies would be required to deposit their data. The data would be anonymized and shared with local industries so that they could build their own digital businesses. The plan received immediate pushback from the U.S. technology industry. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.-India Business Council argued that it would be "tantamount to confiscation of investors' assets." Data has, over the past decade, become a primary driver of business value. Where tech giants once focused on developing software, they increasingly offer their computer programs and services...

