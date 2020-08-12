'Segal Blend' Gets Support In 6th Circ. Pension Liability Fight

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Actuarial firm Segal has backed a union pension fund at the Sixth Circuit in a withdrawal liability dispute, arguing a lower court relied on a decision "criticized and rejected by courts and arbitrators alike" when it faulted the fund for using the so-called Segal Blend formula in its liability calculations. In its Tuesday amicus brief, The Segal Group Inc. said the district court erred when it invalidated the withdrawal liability the Ohio Operating Engineers Pension Fund had calculated for Sofco Erectors Inc. and an arbitrator's finding that the fund's use of the Segal Blend was sound. The lower court "relied exclusively"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS