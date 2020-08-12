EEOC's Lone Democrat Says Chair Is Limiting Public Meetings

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's lone Democrat accused the agency's Trump-appointed head of shielding policy deliberations from public view Wednesday ahead of a vote on a plan to change how the job bias watchdog resolves complaints. Commissioner Charlotte Burrows said Chair Janet Dhillon has ended a longstanding agency practice of allowing individual commissioners to call for public meetings for votes on substantive policy matters, such as major litigation and changes to internal operations. Under the new rule, the chair has sole discretion over whether the commission votes in public, Burrows said. "The EEOC's work affects thousands of working men and women...

