Pa. Justices Snub Appeal In Property Tax Uniformity Fight

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to hear an appeal following a ruling that a Lehigh Valley school district did not violate uniform taxation requirements under the state constitution when it targeted significantly undervalued properties, all of which ended up being commercial, for assessment challenges. The appeal bid came following a Commonwealth Court ruling in January finding that the assessment challenge the Bethlehem Area School District filed exclusively against commercial properties had been based on efforts to identify properties, regardless of their classification, from which they could reap at least $10,000 in new tax revenue. The justices were asked to look...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS