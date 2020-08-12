9th Circ. Won't Rethink Order Remanding Calif. Climate Suits

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday denied a request by Chevron Corp. and a coalition of energy giants to revisit its May decision that tossed a lower court's dismissal of climate change-related claims lodged by Oakland and San Francisco. In a docket entry, the appeals court preserved a decision it had arrived at in May that vacated a district court's dismissal of claims lodged by the two cities. The panel said then that the cities' state law nuisance claims weren't completely preempted by the Clean Air Act and remanded the case to the district court. Also in May, the same panel said...

