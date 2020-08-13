Nestle Can't Dodge Most Of Poland Spring False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Nestle Waters North America Inc. largely failed in its latest attempt to win a quick exit from a proposed class action alleging its Poland Spring branded water is misleadingly labeled as "spring water," with a Connecticut federal judge keeping nearly all the consumers' claims in play. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer on Wednesday shot down Nestle's argument that the customers couldn't sue under various states' laws because private citizens can't bring legal actions for violating state law spring water standards. The judge also said that it was not clear if Nestle could use government regulatory supervision as a shield from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS